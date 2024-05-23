SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.97. 1,432,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,086. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $76.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

