SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) is Citizens & Northern Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 3.0% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,052. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

