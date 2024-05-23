SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 14,644,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 48,341,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,515 shares of company stock worth $2,164,925. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

