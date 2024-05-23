Songlin Ye Sells 900 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total value of C$58,797.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898 shares in the company, valued at C$58,666.34.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total value of C$18,750.00.

BQE Water Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$65.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.55. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.22 and a 12 month high of C$69.00.

About BQE Water

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.01 million during the quarter. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

Featured Stories

