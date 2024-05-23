Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.69.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

SNOW opened at $163.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.26. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

