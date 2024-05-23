Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells $141,805.83 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 428 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $4,361.32.

On Monday, March 18th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after acquiring an additional 830,889 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after acquiring an additional 327,038 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

