Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 39,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 14,926,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.