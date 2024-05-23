Seven Mile Advisory Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 268,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 54,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.98. 1,067,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.11. The company has a market cap of $365.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

