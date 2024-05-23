Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Decreased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 665,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,846. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

