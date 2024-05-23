Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.23. 354,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,785. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

