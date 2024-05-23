Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2,604.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth $1,336,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 240.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

