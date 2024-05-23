Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWD traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,469. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

