SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $6.26 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 4.81% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BJUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

