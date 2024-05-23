SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,007 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

