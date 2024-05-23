SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $7.93 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,024 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.32. 762,469 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

