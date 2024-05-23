SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 405,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 1,510,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

