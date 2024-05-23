SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1,917.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,298 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,617,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,923,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,099,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 5,674,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.