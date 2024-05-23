SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,148 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $20,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,643. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

