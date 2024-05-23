SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,027 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

USMV traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,644,417 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.