SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1,839.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,194 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,858 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.