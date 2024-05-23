SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $71.59. 3,589,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,436,313. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.