SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 496.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 402,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 334,884 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 99,302 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 57,828 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. 19,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

