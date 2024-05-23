Ryan T. Gosney Sells 2,000 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,522,000 after acquiring an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after acquiring an additional 404,211 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,588 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,241,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

