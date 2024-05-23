RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

RWS Stock Performance

RWS traded down GBX 6.35 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.85 ($2.34). 5,611,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market cap of £677.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2,626.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. RWS has a one year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 284.40 ($3.61). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.45.

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

