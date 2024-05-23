Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.79-5.98 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,467. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $151.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

