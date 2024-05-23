Robert W. Baird Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

Snowflake stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.34. 12,929,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.26. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

