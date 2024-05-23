Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stock Position Decreased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,350 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 668.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

RITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

