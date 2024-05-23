RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $332.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NYSE:RH opened at $254.34 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.64 and a 200-day moving average of $272.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RH will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of RH by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in RH by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 14.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

