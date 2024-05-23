Reviewing Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aptose Biosciences and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,483.71%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.28%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -1,003.74% -257.64% Mesoblast N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Mesoblast’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($6.20) -0.18 Mesoblast $7.50 million 124.53 -$81.89 million ($1.12) -7.30

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company offers Remestemcel-L that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic inflammatory diseases, including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and biologic refractory inflammatory bowel disease; and Remestemcel-L, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV to treat biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy; and MPC-25-IC for the treatment or prevention of acute myocardial infarction. It has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. to treat wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

