Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nevro (NVRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nevro (NYSE: NVRO):

5/22/2024 – Nevro was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

5/8/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Nevro had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.39. 562,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nevro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Nevro by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

