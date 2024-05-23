RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after buying an additional 172,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RNR stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 114,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

