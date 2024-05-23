Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Remark Stock Performance

Shares of Remark stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Remark in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

