Raymond James Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.20.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $81.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,031.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,091,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,273,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $886.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.36. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $1,042.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.