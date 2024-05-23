Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Purchases $39,000.00 in Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Culpepper purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quest Resource Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QRHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 453.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.