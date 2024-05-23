Prospector Partners LLC Sells 325,460 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,460 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 27,851,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,412,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

