Prospector Partners LLC Raises Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 426,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -381.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

