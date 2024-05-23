Prospector Partners LLC Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX remained flat at $89.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 252,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

