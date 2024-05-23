Prospector Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Fidelis Insurance worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIHL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.94.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 3,239,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,464. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.