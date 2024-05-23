Prospector Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Federated Hermes worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 87.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 533,083 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after buying an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $300,117.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. 339,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $38.93.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

