Prospector Partners LLC Purchases 60,975 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 1.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.7% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 36.7% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,754,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.87.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

