Prospector Partners LLC Invests $596,000 in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 340,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,203.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $769,293. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 1.5 %

HMN traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.64. 38,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,012. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

