Prospector Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Globe Life makes up 3.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Globe Life worth $25,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after buying an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after buying an additional 168,127 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,357,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,901,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,697,000 after acquiring an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $331,435 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $4.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.51. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

