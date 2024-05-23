Prospector Partners LLC Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,727. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $108.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

