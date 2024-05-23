Prospector Partners LLC Buys 6,590 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.66. 105,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,588. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

