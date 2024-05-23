Prospector Partners LLC Buys 570 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $478,594,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,423,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $410,280,000 after purchasing an additional 708,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

