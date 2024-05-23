Prospector Partners LLC Buys 41 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,501,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,613,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

NYSE WTM traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,774.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,319.05 and a twelve month high of $1,899.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,774.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,648.13.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

