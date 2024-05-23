Prospector Partners LLC Buys 1,290 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,878,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $40,603,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 1,178,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

