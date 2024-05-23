ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.44. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 34,202,629 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
