ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.44. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 34,202,629 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevatus Welath Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

