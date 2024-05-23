ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $64.53

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.53, but opened at $66.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 16,542,780 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
