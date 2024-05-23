ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $64.53

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.53, but opened at $66.50. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $65.14, with a volume of 16,542,780 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% during the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 20,591.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

