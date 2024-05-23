ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.50

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 902037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra S&P500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 74,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

